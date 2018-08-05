 »   » అది కేవలం శంకర్ వల్లే అవుతుంది... 2.0 క్లైమాక్స్ గురించి ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్

English summary

The music director of Robo 2.0 AR Rahman opened up about the climax scene of the movie at the Rajeev Masand show and also praised Shankar for his commitment to the movie. "What's good about Shankar is this project, he is the right person. Anyone else would have broken by now. He is like an iron man held on to it saying "I won't compromise. I want this quality. It's in 3D, I just watched one song. No CG on it...mindblowing. Only this guy can do this. And there is a whole climax scene, which is incredible."