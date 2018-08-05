తెలుగు
 అది కేవలం శంకర్ వల్లే అవుతుంది... 2.0 క్లైమాక్స్ గురించి ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్

అది కేవలం శంకర్ వల్లే అవుతుంది... 2.0 క్లైమాక్స్ గురించి ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్


    సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్, అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో శంకర్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఇండియన్ హై బడ్జెట్ మూవీ 2.0 సినిమా వాయిదాల మీద వాయిదాలు పడుతూ అభిమానులను కాస్త నిరాశ పరిచినా... ఎట్టకేలకు ఈ ఏడాది నవంబర్లో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతోంది.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందించిన ప్రఖ్యాత మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ ఇటీవల రాజీవ్ మసంద్ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో '2.0' క్లైమాక్స్ గురించి పలు ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. '2.0 చిత్రానికి శంకర్ సరైన వ్యక్తి. ఈ ప్రాజెక్టులో అతడు కాకుండా వేరొకరు ఉంటే విసిగిపోయేవారు. శంకర్ ఐరన్ మ్యాన్ లాంటివాడు. 'నేను ఏ విషయంలో కాంప్రమైజ్ కాను. నాకు క్వాలిటీ కావాలి' అంటూ ఉంటారు. ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించి సాంగ్ ఒకటి ఇటీవల 3డిలో చూశాను. ఎలాంటి కంప్యూటర్ గ్రాఫిక్స్ లేవు. కానీ ఎంతో అద్భుతంగా ఉంది. ఇలాంటి అద్భుతాలు చేయడం శంకర్‌కు మాత్రమే సాధ్యం. క్లైమాక్స్ అయితే మైండ్ బ్లోయింగ్ అనేలా ఉంటుంది' అని రెహమాన్ తెలిపారు.


    2.0 మూవీ క్లైమాక్స్ అద్భుతంగా..

    2.0 మూవీ క్లైమాక్స్ అద్భుతంగా..

    2.0 మూవీ క్సైమాక్స్ ఎవరూ ఊహించని విధంగా ఉంటుంది. సినిమా మొత్తానికి క్లైమాక్స్ హైలెట్. ప్రేక్షకులు సరికొత్త అనుభూతి పొందుతారు... అని రెహమాన్ తెలిపారు.


    రజనీ, అక్షయ్ గురించి...

    రజనీ, అక్షయ్ గురించి...

    శంకర్ లాంటి గొప్ప దర్శకుడు దొరకడం, సూపర్ స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్, అక్షయ్ లాంటి స్టార్స్ ఉండటం భారతీయ సినీ ప్రేక్షకుల అదృష్టంగా తాను భావిస్తున్నట్లు రెహమాన్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.


    భారీ అంచనాలు

    భారీ అంచనాలు

    2.0 చిత్రాన్ని దాదాపు రూ. 400 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఇండియాలో ఇప్పటి వరకు ఏ సినిమాకు ఇంత ఖర్చు పెట్టలేదు. తొలిసారిగా ఇంత భారీ మొత్తం ఖర్చు చేసి సినిమా తీశారు. ఇందులో ఎక్కువ మొత్తం విజువల్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్ కోసమే ఖర్చు చేస్తున్నారట. 3డిలో ఈ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకులకు సరికొత్త అనుభూతి ఇవ్వబోతోంది.


    గ్రాండ్ రిలీజ్

    గ్రాండ్ రిలీజ్

    2.0 మూవీ నవంబర్ 29న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. ఇందులో రజనీకాంత్, అమీ జాక్సన్ రోబోలుగా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. అక్షయ్ కుమార్ విలన్ రోల్ సినిమాకు హైలెట్. ఇటు సౌత్ ఇండస్ట్రీతో పాటు అటు నార్త్ ఇండియా ప్రేక్షకలు ఈ సినిమా కోసం ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు.


    English summary
    The music director of Robo 2.0 AR Rahman opened up about the climax scene of the movie at the Rajeev Masand show and also praised Shankar for his commitment to the movie. "What's good about Shankar is this project, he is the right person. Anyone else would have broken by now. He is like an iron man held on to it saying "I won't compromise. I want this quality. It's in 3D, I just watched one song. No CG on it...mindblowing. Only this guy can do this. And there is a whole climax scene, which is incredible."
    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 12:35 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

