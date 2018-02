 »   » ఆ ఇద్దరు ఉంటే శ్రీదేవి బతికేదేమో.. జాహ్నవికి చెప్పిన చివరి మాటలు ఇవే..

English summary

Sridevi's untimely death has left a void in Bollywood. But more than her fans and film industry, it's a big loss to her family. Five months before daughter Janhvi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut, Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Sridevei had said in one occassion, "As a mother, like any mother, whether they are coming to this profession or any other, you just tell them to do the right thing. Like, do hard work, give your 100 percent, hard work always pays."