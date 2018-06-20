 »   » యు టర్న్.... పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లో హీరోయిన్ సమంత!

English summary

With consecutive hits at the box office, actress Samantha is riding high and she has a series of interesting films lined up. One among them is ‘U Turn’ in which Samantha is playing the lead role. This is a mystery suspense thriller and Samantha is essaying the role of a journalist. Coming to the shooting, very recently a small schedule was wrapped up at Times of India office in Hyderabad. The current schedule is progressing in a hugely assembled police station set.