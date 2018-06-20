 »   » యు టర్న్.... పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లో హీరోయిన్ సమంత!

యు టర్న్.... పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లో హీరోయిన్ సమంత!

Posted By:
    హీరోయిన్ సమంత ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కున్న "యు టర్న్" శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ జరుపుకుంటోంది. సస్పెన్స్ థ్రిల్లర్ గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈచిత్రం కన్నడ మూవీకి రీమేక్. ఈ సినిమాలో సమంత జర్నలిస్ట్ పాత్రలో కనిపించనుంది.

    ఈ సినిమా కోసం హైదరాబాద్‌లో ప్రత్యేకంగా పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ సెట్ వేశారు. ఆది పినిశెట్టి, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ ఈ సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నారు. పవన్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తోన్న ఈ సినిమాకు నికేత్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫి అందుస్తున్నారు.

    ‘U Turn’ shooting in a massive police station set

    సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యానర్ పై నిర్మాత శ్రీనివాస్ చిట్టూరి ఈ సినిమాను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. త్వరలో సమంత ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ను విడుదల చెయ్యడానికి నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. నటీనటులు:
    సమంత, ఆది పినిశెట్టి, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్, భూమిక చావ్ల, అడుకలం నరేన్, రవి ప్రకాష్, బిర్లా బోస్, ఛత్రపతి శేఖర్.

    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:
    డైరెక్టర్: పవన్ కుమార్
    నిర్మాత: శ్రీనివాస్ చిట్టూరి
    బ్యానర్: శ్రీనివాస సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్

    With consecutive hits at the box office, actress Samantha is riding high and she has a series of interesting films lined up. One among them is ‘U Turn’ in which Samantha is playing the lead role. This is a mystery suspense thriller and Samantha is essaying the role of a journalist. Coming to the shooting, very recently a small schedule was wrapped up at Times of India office in Hyderabad. The current schedule is progressing in a hugely assembled police station set.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
