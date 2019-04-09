యాంటీ ట్రాఫికింగ్ ఫిల్మ్స్: మహేష్, నమ్రతపై యూఎస్ కాన్సులేట్ జనరల్ కేథరిన్ ప్రశంసలు!

English summary

Tollywood's arts community have made powerful short films on anti-trafficking to bring educate people against women trafficking and sex rackets. US Consulate General Katherine B Hadda along with Superstar Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar watched these short films at AMB Cinemas. She thanked Mahesh, Namrata, Asian Cinemas, Qube for their support to this initiative. These short films will be screened in more than 700 theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.