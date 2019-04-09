తెలుగు
    యాంటీ ట్రాఫికింగ్ ఫిల్మ్స్: మహేష్, నమ్రతపై యూఎస్ కాన్సులేట్ జనరల్ కేథరిన్ ప్రశంసలు!

    మహిళల అక్రమ రవాణా(ఉమెన్ ట్రాఫికింగ్), సెక్స్ రాకెట్స్ లాంటి చట్ట వ్యతిరేక కార్యకలాపాలను అరికట్టడం, వీటి విషయంలో ప్రజలను చైతన్య పరచడంలో భాగంగా టాలీవుడ్ ఆర్ట్స్ కమ్యూనిటీ వారు పలు షార్ట్స్ ఫిల్మ్స్ రూపొందించారు. యూఎస్ కాన్సులేట్ జనరల్ కేథరిన్ బి హడ్డా వీటిని సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు సతీమణి నమ్రత శిరోద్కర్‌తో కలిసి ఎఎంబి సినిమాస్‌లో వీక్షించారు.

    ప్రజలను చైతన్యవంతం చేసే ఇలాంటి షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్స్‌కు సపోర్ట్ చేస్తున్నందుకుగాను... మహేష్ బాబు, నమ్రత, ఏషియన్ సినిమాస్, క్యూబ్ సంస్థలకు కేథరిన్ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలియజేశారు. ఈ షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్స్‌ను తెలంగాణ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న ఏషియన్, క్యూబ్ స్క్రీన్లలో వారి సొంత ఖర్చులతో ప్రదర్శించబోతున్నారు.

    ప్రజలను చైతన్యవంతం చేసే ఇలాంటి షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్స్ రూపొందించే ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్స్ ఇక్కడ ఉన్నందుకు సంతోషంగా ఉంది. వాటిని వేలాది మంది ప్రజలకు చేరేలా ప్రదర్శనకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేయడం, మంచి సందేశం అందేలా చేయడం ద్వారా నా స్నేహితులు మహేష్ బాబు, నమ్రత, క్యూబ్ సంస్థలు ఒక మంచి పనికి శ్రీకారం చుట్టారని కేథరిన చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    టాలీవుడ్ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమ తెలుగు సంస్కృతి మరింత వెలిగిపోయేలా చేస్తోంది. ఎన్నో మంచి చిత్రాలు ఇక్కడ రూపొందించబడుతున్నాయని అని కేథరిన్ తెలిపారు. గతంలోనూ పలు సందర్భాల్లో కేథరిన్ యూఎస్ కాన్సులేట్‌లో మహేష్ బాబును కలిసి సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Tollywood's arts community have made powerful short films on anti-trafficking to bring educate people against women trafficking and sex rackets. US Consulate General Katherine B Hadda along with Superstar Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar watched these short films at AMB Cinemas. She thanked Mahesh, Namrata, Asian Cinemas, Qube for their support to this initiative. These short films will be screened in more than 700 theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
