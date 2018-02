 »   » ప్రేమికులరోజు ప్రత్యేకం: మహేష్, బన్నీ, ప్రభాస్, మంచు లక్ష్మి..... ఫస్ట్ క్రష్ ఎవరిపైనో తెలుసా?

English summary

Do you know our Tollywood celebrities too, were ignored once by their crushes, while they were trying to grab their attention? Yes! It happens with everyone and the stars, we madly idolize, are no exception. No doubt the ones, who ignored them are now regretting it. But, don't you want to know on whom your favorite celebs were crushing on? Check out the slides to get into the details. On a personal note, don't be surprised to find the ever handsome Mahesh Babu and the gorgeous Tamannaah too, in the list, couldn't win their first crush.