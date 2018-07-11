 »   » నారా రోహిత్, సుధీర్ బాబు, శ్రీవిష్ణు మల్టీ స్టారర్... ‘వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు’

English summary

It is a known fact that Nara Rohit, Sudheer Babu, and Sree Vishnu will be seen together for a film called Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayulu. The film is an experimental project and the first look poster of the film released today. Shriya plays the main lead in this film which is being directed by debutant Indraneel. Touted to be a complete thriller, this film is being produced by Apparao Bellana.