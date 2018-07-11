తెలుగు
 నారా రోహిత్, సుధీర్ బాబు, శ్రీవిష్ణు మల్టీ స్టారర్... 'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు'

నారా రోహిత్, సుధీర్ బాబు, శ్రీవిష్ణు మల్టీ స్టారర్... ‘వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు’

    టాలీవుడ్లో మరో మల్టీస్టారర్ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. ఇప్పటికే వెంకీ-వరుణ్ తేజ్, నాగార్జున-నాని, వెంకీ-నాగ చైతన్య, రామ్ చరణ్-ఎన్టీఆర్ సినిమాలు కొన్ని సెట్స్ మీద, కొన్ని ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ దశలో ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    త్వరలో నారా రోహిత్, సుధీర్ బాబు, శ్రీవిష్ణు ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో మరో మల్టీ స్టారర్ సినిమా రాబోతోంది. హీరోయిన్ శ్రీయ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటిస్తోంది. ఆర్ ఇంద్రసేన దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి 'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు' అనే టైటిల్ ఖరారు చేస్తూ ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu movie first look

    బాబా క్రియేషన్స్ బేనర్లో అప్పారావు బెల్లన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించబోతున్నారు. థ్రిల్లర్ కాన్సెప్టుతో ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ చివరి దశలో ఉంది. త్వరలో సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు చిత్ర యూనిట్ ప్రకటించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    It is a known fact that Nara Rohit, Sudheer Babu, and Sree Vishnu will be seen together for a film called Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayulu. The film is an experimental project and the first look poster of the film released today. Shriya plays the main lead in this film which is being directed by debutant Indraneel. Touted to be a complete thriller, this film is being produced by Apparao Bellana.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 17:33 [IST]
