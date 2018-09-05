తెలుగు
 »   » ‘ట్రాజెడీ కింగ్’ దిలీప్ కుమార్‌కు తీవ్ర అస్వస్థత.. లీలావతిలో చేరిక

‘ట్రాజెడీ కింగ్’ దిలీప్ కుమార్‌కు తీవ్ర అస్వస్థత.. లీలావతిలో చేరిక


    బాలీవుడ్ నట దిగ్గజం, దాదా సాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే అవార్డు గ్రహీత దిలీప్ కుమార్ (95) తీవ్ర అనారోగ్యంతో హాస్పిటల్‌లో చేరారు. ఛాతీలో ఇన్ఫెక్షన్ సోకడంతో ముంబైలోని లీలావతి హాస్పిటల్‌లో చికిత్సనందిస్తున్నారు. దిలీప్ కుమార్ అనారోగ్యం విషయాన్ని ఆయన కుటుంబ సన్నిహితుడు ఫైజల్ ఫరూఖీ సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. దిలీప్ కుమార్ ట్విట్టర్ అకౌంట్‌లో ఓ పోస్ట్ పెట్టడం ద్వారా ఆయన కోలుకొంటున్నారు అని వెల్లడించారు.

    దిలీప్ సాబ్ ముంబైలోని లీలావతి హాస్పిటల్‌లో చేరారు. ఛాతీకి ఇన్ఫెక్షన్ సోకడంతో అస్వస్థతకు గురయ్యాడు. మీ అందరి అభిమానం, ప్రార్థనల వల్ల ఆయన వేగంగా కోలుకొంటున్నారు. గత కొద్దికాలంగా దిలీప్ కుమార్ తరుచు ఆస్పత్రి పాలు కావడం జరుగుతున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    veteran actor DilipKumar admitted to Mumbais Lilavati hospital

    దిలీప్ కుమార్ 1944లో జ్వార్ భాతా అనే చిత్రం ద్వారా చిత్రరంగ ప్రవేశం చేశారు. ఐదు దశాబ్దాల కెరీర్‌లో 50కి పైగా చిత్రాల్లో నటించారు. ఆయన నటించిన దేవదాస్, మొఘల్ ఏ ఆజం, నయా దౌర్ చిత్రాలు చరిత్రలో నలిచిపోయాయి. 1998లో రూపొందిన ఖిలా అనే చిత్రంలో చివరిసారిగా కనిపించారు.

    చలన చిత్ర రంగానికి చేసిన సేవలకు గుర్తింపుగా దిలీప్ కుమార్‌ను 1994లో కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం దాదా సాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే అవార్డు, 2015లో పద్మ విభూషణ్‌తో సత్కరించింది. భావోద్వేగమైన పాత్రలతో ఆకట్టుకొన్న ఆయనను బాలీవుడ్‌లో ట్రాజెడీ కింగ్ అని ముద్దుగా పిలుచుకొంటారు.

    English summary
    Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital because of chest infection. The 95-year-old actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui took to social media to share the news on Dilip Kumar's health and said that he is recuperating.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 18:35 [IST]
