English summary
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital because of chest infection. The 95-year-old actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui took to social media to share the news on Dilip Kumar's health and said that he is recuperating.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 18:35 [IST]