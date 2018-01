 »   » అమ్మ, నాన్న, మెగాస్టార్.. చిరునవ్వులు అంటూ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఎమోషనల్

Mummy and daddy :) You two are the bestest!!! Anything to make you smile. Happy new year :) pic.twitter.com/pusWbILmhY

A smiling father on one side. A smiling Megastar on another. What an year it has been. pic.twitter.com/48QkPzNwCh

English summary

Vijay is riding on the success of his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which made him a household name down south. The contemporary Devdas-esque film, which was made on a low budget, went on to break box office records and creates waves across the industry. He got an awards at Golden Awards from Chiranjeevi. And he gets emotional that event.