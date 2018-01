 »   » రూ. 300 కోట్లతో మరో భారీ సినిమా రాబోతోంది, హీరో ఎవరో తెలుసా?

English summary

Actor Vikram recently took to Instagram and confirmed that he will be playing the titular role in the period drama ‘Mahavir Karna’ and adding a new dimension to his career. To be shot in Hindi, the film will be directed by ‘Ennu Ninte Moideen’ director RS Vimal and will be shot on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Revealing more information about the same, a source close to the director said that it will be produced by a production house based in New York.