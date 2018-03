 »   » త్రివిక్రమ్ అందుకే ముఖం చాటేశారట.. కారణం అదేనట..

English summary

The Pre-Release event of 'Chal Mohana Ranga' was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. Trivikram Srinivas and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan are jointly producing Nithiin's next Chal Mohan Ranga. Besides the film's cast and crew, Power Star Pawan Kalyan graced the occasion as the chief guest.But Trivikram has skipped this event become talk of the Industry.