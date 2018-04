 »   » గోపీచంద్ ‘పంతం’... అసలు రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఇదీ!

English summary

Actor Gopichand’s most awaited film Pantham, that has the tagline ‘For a Cause’, producer by K.K. Radhamohan on his Sri Satya Sai Arts banner is set to release on July 5. Directed by K. Chakravarthy, who wrote the screenplay for films like Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa, the film is Gopichand’s landmark 25th movie, and so the producers have gone all out to ensure it will be special for him.