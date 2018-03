 »   » ఐతే 2.0 సినిమా రివ్యూ : కొత్తదనం లేదు..వినోదమూ లేదు !

English summary

Aithe 2.0 tells the story of four unemployed engineering graduates and their tryst with the crime world. How the Internet has made us vulnerable in this digital age is what the film drives home through its detailed & tight screenplay. Vijaya Raju, Dr Hemanth Vallapu Reddy are the producers. Indraneil Sengupta, Zara Shah, Abhishek, Kartavya Sharma, Neeraj, Mrunal, Mridanjli and Dr Srikanth are the main members of the cast. Music is by Arun Chiluveru.The cinematography is by Kaushik Abhimanyu.Rajeev Nair is the Art Director. Kittu Vissapragada has penned the dialogues and lyrics. Aithe 2.0, directed by Raj Madiraju, has released on March 16. In this occassion, Telugu Filmibeat brings you exclusive review.