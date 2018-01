 »   » పద్మావత్ సినిమా రివ్యూ: భన్సాలీ జయ జయహో..

English summary

Bhansali's Padmavat is based on the legend of Rani Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen mentioned in the Awadhi-language poem Padmavat, written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest offering may be titled Padmaavat but it's Ranveer Singh's show all the way. He plunges deep into the sea of evilness to bring the 'monster' to life for 'ek jung husn ke naam'. It may be a doomed love-story for him in the film but Ranveer, you are truly 'Sultan-E-Hind' when it comes to capturing our hearts with your bravura performance!