సౌత్ స్టార్ విక్రమ్ హీరోగా 'మహావీర్ కర్ణ' అనే చిత్రం రాబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రూ. 300 కోట్లతో ఎపిక్ డ్రామాగా ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. మహాభారతంలోని కర్ణుడి పాత్ర ఇతివృత్తంగా తీసుకుని ఈ సినిమాను రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.
మలయాళ దర్శకుడు ఆర్.ఎస్.విమల్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ హైదరాబాద్లోని రామోజీ ఫిల్మ్ సిటీలో మొదలైంది. ఇక్కడ వేసిన స్పెషల్ సెట్లో కురుక్షేత్ర సంగ్రామానికి సంబందించిన సీన్లు చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు.
అమెరికాలోని న్యూయార్క్ బేస్డ్ ఫిల్మ్ ప్రొడక్షన్ సంస్థ 'యూనైటెడ్ ఫిల్మ్ కింగ్డమ్' దీన్ని నిర్మిస్తోంది. ఈ సినిమా కోసం విక్రమ్ తన శరీరాకృతిని పాత్రకు తగిన విధంగా మార్చుకున్నారు. త్వరలోనే ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల కాబోతోంది.
'మహావీర్ కర్ణ' చిత్రాన్ని ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా 37 భాషల్లో విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని వ్యాపార దృక్ఫథంతో తీయడం లేదని, 37 భాషల్లో సినిమాను విడుదల చేయడానికి కారణం కర్ణుడి చరిత్ర ప్రపంచం మొత్తం తెలియాలనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతోనే అని ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో విక్రమ్ తెలిపారు.
It’s well known that Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram will be playing the titular role in a Tamil-Hindi bilingual magnum opus, titled Mahavir Karna. As per the latest updates, Mahavir Karna’s shooting kick-started finally in Hyderabad with the Kurkshetra war episode. The film is being narrated through Karna’s perspective.
Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
