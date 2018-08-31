తెలుగు
మహిర్షి: రెండు నెలలు పాటు మహేష్ బాబు అమెరికాలోనే...

    టాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు దాదాపు రెండు నెలల పాటు అమెరికాలోనే గడపబోతున్నారు. వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వంలో మహేష్ హీరోగా తెరకెక్కుతు 'మహర్షి' షూటింగ్ 60 రోజులకుపైగా భారీ షెడ్యూల్ యూఎస్ఏలో జరుగబోతోంది.

    ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ హైదరాబాద్ పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో జరుగుతోది. తర్వాతి షెడ్యూల్ న్యూయార్క్, కాలిఫోర్నియా, లాస్ వెగాస్ తదితర ప్రాంతాల్లో ప్లాన్ చేశారు. సెప్టెంబర్ రెండో వారంలో యూఎస్ఏ షెడ్యూల్ ప్రారంభం కాబోతోంది. ఈ షెడ్యూల్‌లో పాటలతో పాటు కీలక సన్నివేశాలు చిత్రీకరించనున్నారు.

    Mahesh Babu going to USA

    ఈ చిత్రంలో మహేష్ బాబు రెండు డిఫరెంట్ షేట్స్‌లో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. కాలేజ్ స్టూడెంట్.... రైతుబిడ్డగా ప్రేక్షకులకు వినోదం పంచబోతున్నారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు తన కెరీర్లో చేసిన పాత్రలన్నింటికంటే ది బెస్ట్‌గా ఇందులో మహేష్ బాబు పాత్ర ఉంటుందట.

    మహేష్ బాబు సరసన పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. అల్లరి నరేష్‌ ఓ కీలకమైన పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నారు. దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానకి కేయూ మోహనన్‌ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ సమకూర్చుతున్నారు. వంశీపైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్, వై జయంతి మూవీస్, పివిపి సినిమా సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. 2019 ఏప్రిల్‌ 5న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది.

    English summary
    Mahesh Babu is going to shoot for his film Maharshi for the USA. The makers also prestigiously revealed that the movie's crucial sequences will be shot in the USA. The USA backdrop is going to help the film a lot and the fans are excited about the same.
    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 20:14 [IST]
