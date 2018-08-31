 »   » మహిర్షి: రెండు నెలలు పాటు మహేష్ బాబు అమెరికాలోనే...

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
mahesh babu maharshi dil raju vamsi paidipally pooja hegde మహేష్ బాబు మహర్షి దిల్ రాజు వంశీ పైడిపల్లి పూజా హెగ్డే
English summary
Mahesh Babu is going to shoot for his film Maharshi for the USA. The makers also prestigiously revealed that the movie's crucial sequences will be shot in the USA. The USA backdrop is going to help the film a lot and the fans are excited about the same.
Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 20:14 [IST]