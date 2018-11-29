 »   » అక్షయ్ పాత్రకు స్ఫూర్తి ఈయనే.. 2.0 మూవీలో స్టన్నింగ్ ఎలిమెంట్ ఎంటంటే..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Lyca Productions have reportedly listed down over 12,000 websites that can potentially host pirated versions of their film. 2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be releasing tomorrow over across 10,000 screens worldwide. Popular Ornithologist Salim Ali is the Inspiration for Akshay Kumar role.
Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 18:59 [IST]