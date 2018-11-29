తెలుగు
అక్షయ్ పాత్రకు స్ఫూర్తి ఈయనే.. 2.0 మూవీలో స్టన్నింగ్ ఎలిమెంట్ ఎంటంటే..

    రోబో సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌గా వచ్చిన 2.0 మూవీ అద్భుతమైన సామాజిక అంశంతో తెరకెక్కింది. జంతువులు, పక్షులు లేకపోతే మానవులకు మనగడ లేదనే పాయింట్‌తో అత్యున్నత టెక్నాలజీతో దర్శకుడు శంకర్ ఈ సినిమాను తీర్చి దిద్దారు. సామాజిక అంశాన్ని, టెక్నికల్ అంశాలను జోడించిన తీరుపై ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురుస్తున్నది. అక్షయ్ పాత్రకు మంచి పేరు వస్తున్నది. అయితే అక్షయ్ పాత్రకు స్ఫూర్తి ఎవరంటే..

    పక్షి ప్రేమికుడిగా అక్షయ్

    బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ అక్షయ్ కుమార్ పక్షి ప్రేమికుడుగా నటించాడు. సెల్‌ఫోన్ రేడియేషన్ వల్ల జంతువులకు, మానవాళికి జరుగుతున్న నష్టాన్ని తెలియజెప్పే పాత్రలో ఒదిగిపోయాడు. ఈ పాత్రకు ప్రముఖ పక్షిశాస్త్రవేత్త సలీం అలీ స్ఫూర్తి.

    సలీం అలీగా ఒదిగిన ఖిలాడీ

    2.0 మూవీలో పక్షిరాజుగా అక్షయ్ కుమార్ నటించారనే కంటే ఆ పాత్రలో జీవించారని చెప్పవచ్చు. అక్షయ్ కుమార్ గెటప్‌ను కూడా సలీం అలీ మాదిరిగా మార్చేశారు. ఈ పాత్రలో సౌమ్యంగా, పక్షులపై ప్రేమ కురిపించే వ్యక్తిగా తనదైన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకొన్నారు.

    2.O మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్: గ్రాఫిక్స్‌తో ఇంద్రజాలం

    పద్మ విభూషణ్ సలీం అలీ గురించి

    సలీం అలీ భారత జాతి గర్వించ దగిన ఆర్నితాలజిస్ట్. ఇతడిని బర్డ్ మ్యాన్ అని ముద్దుగా పిలుచుకొంటారు. దేశంలో పక్షులు, పక్షి జాతుల పుట్టుపూర్వోత్తరాలు శాస్త్రీయ పరిశోధన చేసిన మొదటి వ్యక్తి. ఈయన సేవలకు గుర్తింపుగా భారత ప్రభుత్వం పద్మభూషన్, పద్మ విభూషణ్‌తో సత్కరించింది. ఈయనను స్ఫూర్తిగా తీసుకొని అక్షయ్ కుమార్ పాత్రను రూపొందించడం శంకర్ ప్రతిభకు అద్ధం పట్టింది.

    600 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో

    దేశ సినీ పరిశ్రమలోనే అత్యధిక బడ్జెట్‌.. సుమారు రూ.600 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో 2.0 మూవీని రూపొందించారు. రజనీకాంత్, అమీ జాక్సన్ నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం నవంబర్ 29న రిలీజ్ అయింది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 10 వేల థియేటర్లలో రిలీజై సంచలనం సృష్టించింది. ఈ వారాంతంలోపు భారీ కలెక్షన్లతో రికార్డులు సృష్టించే అవకాశం ఉందని ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టులు పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

    English summary
    Lyca Productions have reportedly listed down over 12,000 websites that can potentially host pirated versions of their film. 2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be releasing tomorrow over across 10,000 screens worldwide. Popular Ornithologist Salim Ali is the Inspiration for Akshay Kumar role.
    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 18:59 [IST]
