English summary
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was all praise for Akhil Akkineni's Mr Majnu teaser. He tweeted, “Boys will be boys…& you will be you😉 Looking cool #MrMajnu.” Mr Majnu has been directed by Venky Atluri. The teaser features a track and has been composed by SS Thaman. Well, Akhil is receiving some good response from the actors in the industry.