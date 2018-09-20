తెలుగు
 »   » అఖిల్ ‘మిస్టర్ మజ్ను’ టీజర్‌పై మహేష్ బాబు కిర్రాక్ కామెంట్

అఖిల్ ‘మిస్టర్ మజ్ను’ టీజర్‌పై మహేష్ బాబు కిర్రాక్ కామెంట్

By
    అఖిల్ అక్కినేని హీరోగా నటిస్తున్న 'మిస్టర్ మజ్ను' మూవీ టీజర్‌కు అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. స్టైల్ పరంగా, లుక్స్ పరంగా అఖిల్ అందరితో సూపర్భ్ అనిపిస్తున్నాడు. ఇక అమ్మాయిలైతే అఖిల్ లుక్స్ చూసి ఫిదా అయిపోతున్నారు. వెంకీ అట్లూరి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో అఖిల్ ప్లేబోయ్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నాడని తాజా టీజర్ చూస్తే స్పష్టమవుతోంది. అఖిల్ స్టైలిష్ అప్పియరెన్స్ కేవలం అభిమానులను మాత్రమే కాదు....సినీ ప్రముఖులను సైతం మెప్పింది. మహేష్ బాబు, వరుణ్ తేజ్ తదితరులు స్పందించారు.

    మహేష్ బాబు కిరాక్ కామెంట్

    ‘అబ్బాయిలు అబ్బాయిలే, నువ్వు నువ్వే. నీలుక్ చాలా కూల్‌గా ఉంది మిస్టర్ మజ్ను. టీమ్ మొత్తానికి గుడ్ లక్.... అంటూ మహేష్ బాబు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. దీనికి అఖిల్ రిప్లై ఇస్తూ మా టీమ్ మొత్తం తరుపున థాంక్స్ చెప్పారు.

    రాక్ స్టార్‌లా ఉన్నావ్

    తమ్మూడూ... నువ్వు ఈ టీజర్లో రాక్ స్టార్‌లా ఉన్నావ్. నీ లుక్ అదిరిపోయింది. సినిమా ఎప్పుడు వస్తుందా? అని ఎదురు చూస్తున్నాను అంటూ మలయాళ నటుడు దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అఖిల్ రిప్లై ఇస్తూ మీ నుండి ఇంకా చాలా సలహాలు తీసుకోవాలి అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    మా కుర్రోళ్లు చంపేస్తున్నారు

    మా కుర్రోళ్లు చంపేస్తున్నారు. టీజర్లో అఖిల్ లుక్ అదిరిపోయింది అంటూ వరుణ్ తేజ్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న వెంకీ అట్లూరి ఇంతకు ముందు వరుణ్ తేజ్‌తో ‘తొలి ప్రేమ' మూవీ తీసి హిట్ కొట్టిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    అసలైన మజ్ను నువ్వే బ్రో


    ‘మజ్ను' టీజర్‌ను మెచ్చుకుంటూ ఎస్ఎస్ కార్తీకేయ ట్వీట్ చేయగా.... దానికి థాంక్స్ చెప్పిన అఖిల్, అసలైన మజ్ను నువ్వే బ్రో అంటూ వెరైటీగా రిప్లై ఇచ్చారు.

    English summary
    Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was all praise for Akhil Akkineni's Mr Majnu teaser. He tweeted, “Boys will be boys…& you will be you😉 Looking cool #MrMajnu.” Mr Majnu has been directed by Venky Atluri. The teaser features a track and has been composed by SS Thaman. Well, Akhil is receiving some good response from the actors in the industry.
