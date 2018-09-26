English summary

Nagarjuna Akkineni latest movie is Devadas. He joined Nani to entertain the fans. Rashmika Mandanna, Akaksha Singh are the heroines for the film. Shamantaka Mani fame Aditya Sri Ram is the director for the movie. This movie is releasing on September 29th. This movies premieres are in 180+ locations. So This is biggest release for Nani, and Nagarjuna.