 »   » కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు కమల్, సూర్య, కార్తి, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ భారీ విరాళం!

but I am thinking of you. Rowdies, let's all pitch in small amounts and we may make a huge change to someone like us in Kerala. Here, I'll start us off with 5,00,000/- #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/dWF9x0js1c

English summary

Superstar Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Devarakonda donate money for the flood victims of Kerala, which has been hit by heavy rainfall. Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda tweeted, "And now I hear Kerala is reeling under floods and situation is quite bad! Kerala was my first holiday destination and has given me a lot of love for my work, I've met a lot of people from there who are some of the nicest people I know, I don't know how to reach out personally."