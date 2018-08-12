తెలుగు
 »   » కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు కమల్, సూర్య, కార్తి, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ భారీ విరాళం!

కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు కమల్, సూర్య, కార్తి, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ భారీ విరాళం!

    భారీ వరదలతో అతలాకుతలం అవుతున్న కేరళ ప్రజల కోసం పలువురు సినీ స్టార్లు తమ వంతు సహాయం అందించారు. కమల్ హాసన్, సూర్య, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, కార్తి తదితరులు భారీ మొత్తంలో విరాళాలు ప్రకటించారు. హీరో విశాల్‌ 'కేరళ రెస్క్యూ' పేరుతో అత్యవసర వస్తువులను సేకరించి బాధితులకు అందించే ప్రయత్నంలో ఉన్నారు.

    Vijay Devarakonda

    భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా కేరళ రాష్ట్రంలోని పలు నదులు పొంగిపొర్లుతున్నాయి. రహదారులు, ఇళ్లు కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. వేల మంది నిరాశ్రయులయ్యారు. పలువురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు.
    కేరళ ముఖ్యమంత్రి పినరాయి విజయన్ విరాళాలు ఇవ్వడం ద్వారా ఆదుకోవాలని రిక్వెస్ట్ చేయడంతో పలువురు స్టార్లు స్పందించారు.

    దీనిపై స్పందించిన కమల్ హాసన్ రూ. 25 లక్షలు విరాళం ప్రకటించారు. తమిళ స్టార్లు సూర్య, కార్తి కలిసి రూ. 25 లక్షలు ప్రకటించారు. తెలుగు స్టార్ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ తన వంతుగా రూ. 5 లక్షలు విరాళం ఇస్తున్నట్లు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. కేరళ వరద బాధితులను ఆదుకోవడానికి ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ తమ వంతుగా ముందుకు రావాలన్నారు.

    'విహారయాత్రకు వెళ్లాలంటే కేరళ నా ఫస్ట్ ఆప్షన్. ఇక్కడ ఎంతో మంది మంచి మనుషులను కలిశాను. వారిని పర్సనల్‌గా ఎలా రీచ్ కావాలో అర్థం కావడం లేదు. రౌడీస్‌ మీకు తోచిన చిన్న సహాయం చేయండి, అది కేరళలోని మనలాంటి కొందరి జీవితాల్లో పెద్ద మార్పునకు కారణం అవుతుంది. నేను రూ.5 లక్షలతో దీన్ని ప్రారంభించా' అని విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

    Superstar Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Devarakonda donate money for the flood victims of Kerala, which has been hit by heavy rainfall. Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda tweeted, "And now I hear Kerala is reeling under floods and situation is quite bad! Kerala was my first holiday destination and has given me a lot of love for my work, I've met a lot of people from there who are some of the nicest people I know, I don't know how to reach out personally."
