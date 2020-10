సితారను చూసి గర్వపడుతున్నా.. ప్రేమను కురిపించిన మహేష్

English summary

Mahesh Babu Showers Love On Sitara On International Girl Child Day, There is no greater gift than a girl child! Proud of my little one, who's trying to create her own little world on her terms❤️ Let your dreams not be ignored, let your voice be heard. Be strong. Fight for what's rightfully yours!! We will make this an equal world! Celebrating my little girl and all the little girls of this world...🤗🤗🤗#InternationalGirlChildDay