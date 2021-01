English summary

Punarnavi Bhupalam is Indian actress in Telugu cinema and contestant in a reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3. She was born on 28 May 1996 in Tenali, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh to Bhagya Lakshmi and Nagesh Kumar Bhupalam. Her great-grandfather Bhupalam Subbarayudu Setty was a freedom fighter from Jammalamadugu, Cuddapah district, Andhra Pradesh.