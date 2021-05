English summary

Tollywood top filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao was one of the iconic directors. In his long career, he had made over 150 films. Apart from direction, Dasari was also a good actor, screenwriter, and lyric writer. Remembering the legendary filmmaker on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Megastar Chiranjeevi came up with a demand that Dasari Narayana Rao should be awarded Padma Award.