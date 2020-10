English summary

South actress, BJP Leader Kushbhu sunder was arrested at Muttukadu of chennai. Kushbhu tweeted that Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H'ble PM narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI!