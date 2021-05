లేవాలి, తినాలి, 'అలా' కనిపించాలి అంటూ రెచ్చగొడుతున్న వసూల్ రాణి… స్లిమ్ గా మారి మరీ చంపేస్తోంది!

English summary

Actress Kiran Rathod had made her debut in Telugu cinema with the movie siddhu and in tamil cinema with Gemini directed by Saran and co-starring Vikram, and the movie turned out to be a massive blockbuster and a great start to the actress' career. Kiran Rathod went on to act alongside top heroes like Ajith, Vijay, Vishal, Kamal Haasan and many others in movies like Villain, Thirumalai, Thimiru, Anbe Sivam and many more movies in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Recently she shared her slim photo in her instagram which gone viral