English summary

Days after Kaala teaser got leaked online, the teaser of 2.0 has also hit the web. The one-minute teaser is an unedited version, but one can realise the amount of work that has been put in the film. 2.0 also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in Tamil. The film also stars Amy Jackson in the lead role. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.