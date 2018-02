 »   » వేశ్యగృహాలకు అమ్మేసేవాడే.. అక్కడికి రమ్మని బలవంతం.. సెక్స్ రాకెట్ హస్తం.. అమలాపాల్

English summary

wo weeks after Amala Paul accused a businessman named Alagesan for making sexual advances at her while she was rehearsing in a dance studio, the actress has shared the exact details of the ordeal. After Paul had lodged a complaint on 31 January on Alagesan for harassing her at the workplace, the police had booked a case against the 40-year-old man from Kottivakkam under Sections 354A, 509.