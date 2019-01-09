 »   » తమిళ్ అర్జున్ రెడ్డి ట్రైలర్ కేక.. అదే జోష్.. అదే ఫ్లేవర్.. మరింత నాటుగా!

English summary

Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury latest movie is Varmaa, Which is directed by Bala on AP International. Produced by Mukesh Mehta under E4Entertainment and music by Radhan. #Varmaa is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and will hit the theatres on February, 2019. Varma Tamil movie also features Easwari Rao, Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson and Akash Premkumar among others.