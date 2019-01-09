తెలుగు
 తమిళ్ అర్జున్ రెడ్డి ట్రైలర్ కేక.. అదే జోష్.. అదే ఫ్లేవర్.. మరింత నాటుగా!

తమిళ్ అర్జున్ రెడ్డి ట్రైలర్ కేక.. అదే జోష్.. అదే ఫ్లేవర్.. మరింత నాటుగా!

    తెలుగులో సెన్సేషనల్ హిట్ సాధించిన అర్జున్ రెడ్డి తమిళ, హిందీ భాషల్లో రీమేక్ అవుతున్నది. తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ విక్రమ్ తనయుడు ధ్రువ్ విక్రమ్ కోలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయం కానున్నారు. ధ్రువ్‌కు జంటగా మేఘా హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు బాలా దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ బుధవారం విడుదల చేశారు.

    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌తో పోల్చితే కొన్ని మార్పులు, చేర్పులు చేసినట్టు కనిపించింది. కంటెంట్ ఫ్లేవర్, హీరో, హీరోయిన్ల కెమిస్ట్రీ మరింత నాటుగా ఉన్నట్టు ట్రైలర్‌లో స్పష్టమైంది. యాక్షన్ సీన్లు, ఫుట్ బాల్ ఫైట్ లాంటి కొత్తగా చిత్రీకరించినట్టు స్పష్టమైంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఈశ్వరీరావు, బిగ్‌బాస్ ఫేం రైజా విల్సన్, ఆకాశ్ ప్రేమకుమార్ ఇతరులు ఉన్నారు.

    Druv Vikrams Varmaa 2019 Tamil Movie Official Trailer

    నటీనటులు: ధ్రువ్ విక్రమ్, మేఘా చౌదరీ, ఈశ్వరీరావు, రైజా విల్సన్, ఆకాశ్ ప్రేమ్ కుమార్ తదితరులు
    దర్శకత్వం: బాలా
    నిర్మాత: ముఖేష్ మెహతా
    మ్యూజిక్: రాధాన్
    సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్: ఎం సుకుమార్
    రిలీజ్: ఫిబ్రవరి 2019

    English summary
    Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury latest movie is Varmaa, Which is directed by Bala on AP International. Produced by Mukesh Mehta under E4Entertainment and music by Radhan. #Varmaa is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and will hit the theatres on February, 2019. Varma Tamil movie also features Easwari Rao, Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson and Akash Premkumar among others.
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
