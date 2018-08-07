తెలుగు
 »   » హీరోగా మారుతున్న స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ గౌతమ్ మీనన్

హీరోగా మారుతున్న స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ గౌతమ్ మీనన్


    సౌతిండియా స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్లలో ఒకరైన గౌతమ్ మీనన్ త్వరలో హీరోగా అవతారం ఎత్తబోతున్నాడు. హీరోగా అంటే రొమాంటిక్ సీన్లు, యాక్షన్ సీన్లు ఉండక పోవచ్చు కానీ... ఆయన ప్రధాన పాత్రలో ఓ సినిమా రాబోతోంది.

    జై అనే కొత్త దర్శకుడు ఓ స్క్రిప్టుతో ఇటీవల గౌతమ్ మీనన్‌ను సంప్రదించాడని, కథ నచ్చడంతో ఆ సినిమాలో ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటించడానికి ఓకే చెప్పాడని సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఇవానా అనే ఓ అమ్మాయి ఫిమేల్ లీడ్ రోల్ చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ ప్రాజెక్టుకు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

    Gautam Menon turns as Hero

    గౌతమ్ మీనన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే... ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన రెండు సినిమాలు చేస్తున్నారు. అందులో ఒకటి ధనుష్ హీరోగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న తమిళ చిత్రం 'ఎనై నూకి పాయుమ్ తోట'. సెప్టెంబర్ 27న ఈ చిత్రం విడుదల కాబోతోంది.

    దీంతో పాటు విక్రమ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో 'ధృవ నక్షత్రం' అనే మరో సినిమా చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ఇంకా షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉంది. ఈ ఏడాది డిసెంబర్లో సినిమా విడుదలయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Gautam Menon is surprising everyone as he has agreed to do a film as the main lead. Going into details, Gautam Menon heard a script from a new director Jai and immediately said yes to be a part of it as he liked the story and his role very much. A girl named Ivana will play the female lead’s role in the film.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

