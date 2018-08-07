 »   » హీరోగా మారుతున్న స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ గౌతమ్ మీనన్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Gautam Menon is surprising everyone as he has agreed to do a film as the main lead. Going into details, Gautam Menon heard a script from a new director Jai and immediately said yes to be a part of it as he liked the story and his role very much. A girl named Ivana will play the female lead’s role in the film.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 18:07 [IST]