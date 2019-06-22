తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    విజయ్ సేతుపతికి బాహుబలి నిర్మాతల షాక్.. నిలిపివేసిన సింధ్‌బాద్ రిలీజ్‌!

    By
    |

    తమిళ స్టార్ హీరో విలక్షణ నటుడు విజయ్ సేతుపతికి బాహుబలి నిర్మాతలు షాకిచ్చారు. ఆయన నటించిన సింధుబాద్ సినిమా రిలీజ్‌ కాకుండా ఆర్కా మీడియా వర్క్స్ కోర్టు నుంచి నోటీసులు పంపింది. వాస్తవానికి సింధ్‌బాద్ చిత్రం జూన్ 21న శుక్రవారం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రావాల్సింది. అయితే కోర్టు స్టే విధించడంతో సినిమా విడుదల ఆగిపోయింది. నిర్మాత రాజరాజన్‌కు బాహుబలి నిర్మాతలు శోభు యార్లగడ్డ, ప్రసాద్ దేవినేని మధ్య చోటుచేసుకొన్న ఈ వివాదం గురించి వివారాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    బాహుబలి సొమ్ము వివాదంతో

    బాహుబలి సినిమాను తమిళనాడులో సింధ్‌బాద్ నిర్మాత రాజరాజన్ విడుదల చేశాడు. ఆ సినిమా హక్కులను కే ప్రొడక్షన్స్ సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. అయితే భారీ విజయం సాధించినప్పటికీ వసూళ్లకు సంబంధించిన మొత్తాన్ని సెటిల్‌ చేయకపోవడంతో వివాదం చోటుచేసుకొన్నది. దాంతో శోభూ యార్లగడ్డ, ప్రసాద్ కోర్టును ఆశ్రయించారు.

    కోర్టు ఆదేశాలతో నిలిపివేత

    బాహుబలి చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన తమిళ థియేట్రికల్ హక్కులను రూ.28 కోట్లకు రాజరాజన్ కొనుగోలు చేశారు. ఆ మొత్తంలో ఇంకా రూ.12.5 కోట్లు చెల్లించాల్సి ఉంది. పలుమార్లు చర్చలు జరిపి, రిక్వెస్ట్ చేసినప్పటకీ ఇవ్వకుండా ఉండటంతో కోర్టులో ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో శోభు, ప్రసాద్ పిటిషన్ పరిశీలించిన అనంతరం బాహుబలి నిర్మాతలకు ఇవ్వాల్సిన మొత్తాన్ని ఇచ్చేంత వరకు సింధ్‌బాద్ సినిమా రిలీజ్ వాయిదా వేయాలని కోర్టు ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది.

    బాకీ మొత్తాన్ని చెల్లించేంత వరకు

    తమిళ నిర్మాత రాజరాజన్ నుంచి రావాల్సిన మొత్తం కోసం కే ప్రొడక్షన్స్ రూపొందించిన ఎనై నోకి పాయం తోట, సింధుబాద్ సినిమాలపై శోభు, ప్రసాద్ కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. ఈ వ్యవహారంలో హైదరాబాద్ హైకోర్టు మధ్యంతర ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది. బాకీ ఉన్న మొత్తం చెల్లించేంత వరకు ఆ రెండు సినిమాల విడుదల చేయకుండా ఉండాలని కోర్టు ఉత్తర్వుల్లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    సినిమా ప్రదర్శనకు నో

    విజయ్ సేతుపతి సినిమా సింధ్‌బాద్ సినిమా వాయిదాపై ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టు శ్రీధర్ పిళ్లై స్పందించారు. చెన్నై, చెంగల్‌పట్‌లోని నేషనల్ మల్టీ‌ప్లెక్సెస్‌లో సింధ్‌బాద్ సినిమా రిలీజ్ కోసం స్లాట్స్ ఇవ్వలేదు. డిజిటల్ సర్వీస్ ప్రోవైడర్స్ నుంచి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ వస్తే గానీ థియేటర్లు ఇవ్వలేమని చెప్పారు అని శ్రీధర్ పిళ్లై ట్విట్టర్‌లో తెలిపారు.

    నిర్మాత ముప్పు తిప్పలు పడి

    ఎలాగైనా సింధ్‌బాద్ సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేయాలని నిర్మాత రాజరాజన్ తెలిపారు. మరో ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌తో కలిసి సినిమాను విడుదల చేయడానికి ప్లాన్ చేశారు. కానీ డిజిటల్ సర్వీస్ ప్రొవైడర్ (డీఎస్పీ) నుంచి ఎన్‌వోసీ వచ్చేంత వరకు అలాంటి చర్యలు తీసుకోలేమని స్పస్టం చేశారు. కాగా కేసు పరిధిలో ఉన్నందున డీఎస్‌పీ నుంచి స్పష్టమైన ఆదేశాలు వస్తే గానీ ఎన్‌వోసీ ఇచ్చేది లేదని స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    సింధ్‌బాద్ నటీనటులు, సాంకేతికవర్గం

    విజయ్ సేతుపతి నటించిన సింధ్‌బాద్ సినిమాకు పాన్నైయారమ్ పాడిమినియమ్ దర్శకుడు అరుణ్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఎస్ఎన్ రాజరాజన్, షాన్ సుథారన్ నిర్మించారు. కే ప్రొడక్షన్స్, వాసన్ మూవీస్ బ్యానర్లపై ఈ సినిమా రూపొందింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో అంజలి, వివేక్ ప్రసన్న తదితరులు నటించారు.

    More VIJAY SETHUPATHI News

    English summary
    Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh was expected to release in theatres on Friday, June 21. The movie however has come into trouble following non-payment of dues. Arka Media Works, the makers of Baahubali, filed the case against Sindhubaadh's producer Rajarajan. Despite Baahubali's massive success, Rajarajan did not settle dues with Shobu and Prasad. K Productions have reportedly managed to pay only Rs 12.5 crore out of the theatrical rights bought for the epic blockbuster for Rs 28 crore. Rajarajan took a loan from the producers for the rest of the amount.Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh was expected to release in theatres on Friday, June 21. The movie however has come into trouble following non-payment of dues. Arka Media Works, the makers of Baahubali, filed the case against Sindhubaadh's producer Rajarajan. Despite Baahubali's massive success, Rajarajan did not settle dues with Shobu and Prasad. K Productions have reportedly managed to pay only Rs 12.5 crore out of the theatrical rights bought for the epic blockbuster for Rs 28 crore. Rajarajan took a loan from the producers for the rest of the amount.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue