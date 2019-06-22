English summary

Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh was expected to release in theatres on Friday, June 21. The movie however has come into trouble following non-payment of dues. Arka Media Works, the makers of Baahubali, filed the case against Sindhubaadh's producer Rajarajan. Despite Baahubali's massive success, Rajarajan did not settle dues with Shobu and Prasad. K Productions have reportedly managed to pay only Rs 12.5 crore out of the theatrical rights bought for the epic blockbuster for Rs 28 crore. Rajarajan took a loan from the producers for the rest of the amount.