 హీరోయిన్లకు చాలా కష్టాలు.. అయినా సక్సెస్.. నయనతారపై జ్యోతిక ప్రశంసలు

హీరోయిన్లకు చాలా కష్టాలు.. అయినా సక్సెస్.. నయనతారపై జ్యోతిక ప్రశంసలు

    వరుస విజయాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న అందాల తార నయనతారపై విలక్షణ నటి జ్యోతికపై ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించింది. తాను ఎంపిక చేసుకొంటున్న చిత్రాలు అద్భుతంగా ఉంటుందని ఆమె అన్నారు.

    తన సినిమాల కథలు ఎంచుకోవడానికి అదనంగా కష్టపడుతున్నది. ఓ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ను సక్సెస్ చేయడం అంత సులభం కాదు. నటన అనేది ఓ కళ. కాకపోతే దానిని ప్రదర్శించడానికి హీరోయిన్లకు చాలా కషాలు ఉంటాయి.

    నయనతార మాదిరిగా సక్సెస్ అందుకొని.. తనకంటూ సొంతంగా మార్కెట్‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేసుకోవడం చాలా గొప్ప విషయం. మహిళానేపథ్యం ఉన్న సినిమాలు మొదలై రిలీజ్ కావడానికి చాలా సమస్యలు ఎదురవుతాయి అని జ్యోతిక అన్నారు.

    Jyothika praises on Nayanthara for her success

    మద్యం సీన్లలో హీరోయిన్లు కనపడకూడదు. పిల్లల్ని కంటే లావైపోతామని భయపడుతాం. మా కంటే తక్కువ వయసు ఉన్న హీరోలతో రొమాన్స్ సీన్లు చేయకూడదు. ఇలాంటి ఇబ్బందులు చాలా ఉంటాయి అని ఆమె చెప్పారు. హీరోయిన్లలో ఎవరి మధ్య పోటీలేదు. మేమంత ఒక్కటే. నేను, నయనతార, సిమ్రాన్ మంచి స్నేహితులం అని అన్నారు.

    హీరో సూర్యతో వివాహం తర్వాత ఇటీవలే జ్యోతిక సెకండ్ ఇన్నింగ్స్ మొదలుపెట్టింది. బాలా దర్శకత్వం వహించిన నాచియార్ అనే చిత్రంలో సోలో హీరోయిన్ సినిమాలో నటించారు. ప్రస్తుతం మణిరత్నం రూపొందించిన నవాబు చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ 27న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Jyothika appreciated Nayanthara for taking extra effort in choosing films. She said, "It is amazing to see Nayanthara taking that extra effort. It is not easy at all to compile a project. Jyothika, who was last seen in Bala's Naachiyaar, is awaiting the release of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this action-drama.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 19:23 [IST]
