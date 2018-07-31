తెలుగు
    తమిళ పరిశ్రమలో సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ శంకర్ విజయవంతంగా 25 ఏళ్లు పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నాడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా శంకర్‌కు సహాయదర్శకులుగా పనిచేసిన వారందరూ ప్రేమతో ఆయనకు సన్మానించారు. 1993లో జెంటిల్మన్ చిత్రం ద్వారా దర్శకుడిగా సినీ పరిశ్రమకు పరిచయమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. శంకర్ దర్శకుడిగా మారిన తర్వాత చాలా మంది అసిస్టెంట్ డైరెక్టర్లు సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్ దర్శకులుగా మారారు. వారిలో అట్లీ, బాలాజీ శక్తివేల్, వసంతబాలన్ లాంటి వాళ్లు ఎందరో ఉన్నారు.

    తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమలో 25 ఏండ్లు పూర్తి చేసుకొని అరుదైన మైలురాయిని చేరుకొన్న శంకర్‌కు ఈ సందర్భంగా చెన్నైలోని ఓ హోటల్ సన్మాన కార్యక్రమాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా శంకర్ తన అభిమానాన్ని ట్విట్టర్‌లో పొందుపరిచారు.

    వీళ్లంతా నా సహాయకులు. వీరు లేకుంటే నేను మైలురాయిని అధిగమించేవాడిని కాదు అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. తనకు సహాయ దర్శకులిగా పనిచేసిన వారితో ఫొటో దిగి దానిని ట్విట్టర్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

    రజనీకాంత్‌తో శంకర్ ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందించిన 2.0 చిత్రం నవంబర్ 25న రిలీజ్‌‌కు ముస్తాబవుతున్నది. ఆ తర్వాత కమల్ హాసన్‌తో ఇండియన్2 చిత్రం రూపొందించనున్నారు.

    irector Shankar has successfully completed 25 years in Tamil film industry. He started his career as director in 1993 with the film Gentleman. Many such assistants of Shankar came together to celebrate their director's new milestone.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
