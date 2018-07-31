Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
shankar atlee balaji sakthivel vasanthabalan rajinikanth kamal hassan శంకర్ అట్లీ బాలాజీ శక్తివేల్ వసంతబాలన్ రజనీకాంత్ కమల్ హాసన్
irector Shankar has successfully completed 25 years in Tamil film industry. He started his career as director in 1993 with the film Gentleman. Many such assistants of Shankar came together to celebrate their director's new milestone.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 19:15 [IST]