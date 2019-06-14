తెలుగు
    ఇంత నీచానికి దిగజారుతావా? నీ మీద గౌరవం పోయింది... విశాల్‌పై భగ్గుమన్న వరలక్ష్మి

    By
    |

    తమిళ నటుడు విశాల్, వరలక్ష్మి చిన్నప్పటి నుంచి ఫ్రెండ్స్. ఈ ఇద్దరూ కలిసి పలు చిత్రాల్లో నటించారు. 2015లో నడిగర్ సంఘం ఎన్నికల సందర్భంగా విశాల్, వరలక్ష్మి తండ్రి శరత్ కుమార్ మధ్య గొడవలు జరిగినా... ఆ ఇద్దరి మధ్య స్నేహం మాత్రం ఎఫెక్ట్ అవ్వలేదు.

    తాజాగా తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమలో మళ్లీ ఎన్నికల హడావుడి మొదలైంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మరోసారి విశాల్ అండ్ టీమ్... శరత్ కుమార్, రాధా రవి మీద ఆరోపణలు చేయడం మొదలు పెట్టారు. అయితే ఈ సారి మాత్రం వరలక్ష్మి గతంలో మాదిరిగా మౌనం వహించలేదు.

    విశాల్ మీద వరలక్ష్మి ఫైర్

    ఈసారి ఎన్నికల్లో గెలుపొందడానికి శరత్ కుమార్ చేసిన తప్పులను ఎత్తిచూపుతూ విశాళ్ వీడియో విడుదల చేశారు. అయితే ఇది శరత్ కుమార్ కూతురు వరలక్ష్మికి ఆగ్రహం తెప్పించింది. విశాల్ తను చేసిన పనులను హైలెట్ చేసుకోవడం కంటే తన తండ్రి తప్పులను ఎత్తిచూపడంపై ఎక్కువ ఫోకస్ పెడుతున్నాడంటూ ఫైర్ అయింది.

    మరీ ఇంత నీచానికి దిగజారుతావా...

    ఈ మేరకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వరలక్ష్మి ఘాటైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేస్తూ ఓ లేఖ విడుదల చేశారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు నీపై గౌరవం ఉండేది, ఇపుడు అది పోయింది. నువ్వు ఇంత నీచానికి దిగజారడం ఇప్పటి వరకు చూడలేదు అంటూ వరలక్ష్మి మండి పడ్డారు.

    నా తండ్రి బరిలో లేకున్నా ఎందుకిలా?

    గత ఎన్నికల్లో గెలిచిన నువ్వు ఎన్నో మంచి పనులు చేశావని అంటున్నావు. వాటి గురించి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటూ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం చేయాల్సింది పోయి.... ఈ సారి ఎన్నికల బరిలో లేని మా నాన్నను టార్గెట్ చేస్తూ ఎందుకు ఇలాంటి చర్యలకు పాల్పడ్డావు? ఇది దిగజారుడుతనం కాకుంటే మరేమిటి? అంటూ వరలక్ష్మి ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    మన మధ్య దూరం పెంచావు

    ఇప్పటి వరకు నీపై గౌరవం ఉంది. నీతో స్నేహం ఉంది. కానీ ఇపుడు నువ్వు ఇలాంటి చర్య కారణంగా మన మధ్య దూరం మరింత పెంచావు. నా తండ్రిని తప్పుబట్టడం కంటే... నువ్వు ఏం చేశావో చెప్పి ఎన్నికల్లో గెలిచే ప్రయత్నం చేయ్, ఇలాంటి దిగజారుడు రాజకీయాలు చాలించు అంటూ వరలక్ష్మి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    బరిలో విశాల్ టీమ్

    శరత్ కుమార్, రాధారవి నడిగర్ సంఘం నిధులు దుర్వినియోగం చేశారని 2015లో జరిగిన ఎన్నికల్లో విశాల్ టీమ్ ఆరోపణలు గుప్పించి విజయం సాధించింది. ఇపుడు మళ్లీ ఎన్నికల వేడి మొదలవ్వడంతో శరత్ కుమార్ గతంలో చేసిన తప్పులను ఎత్తి చూపుతూ విశాల్ టీమ్ వీడియో విడుదల చేసింది. ఇదే వరలక్ష్మి ఆగ్రహానికి కారణమైంది.

    English summary
    Actress Varalaxmi criticised Vishal in strong words ahead of Nadigar Sangam elections. "Dear Vishal, I'm saddened and shocked at how low you have stooped down in you recent election campaign video.. any respect I have left for you is now gone.. it's so sad to see you harp on my father's past especially when you have NOT been able to prove squat.. since you keep saying the law is the highest.. according to that same law any person is innocent until proven guilty.. if he was guilty he would have been sentenced by now .. So have some class and grow up.. when you make such cheap videos it shows your class can't blame you, I guess cos that's the way u have been brought up." She said.
    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 13:46 [IST]
