English summary

Actress Varalaxmi criticised Vishal in strong words ahead of Nadigar Sangam elections. "Dear Vishal, I'm saddened and shocked at how low you have stooped down in you recent election campaign video.. any respect I have left for you is now gone.. it's so sad to see you harp on my father's past especially when you have NOT been able to prove squat.. since you keep saying the law is the highest.. according to that same law any person is innocent until proven guilty.. if he was guilty he would have been sentenced by now .. So have some class and grow up.. when you make such cheap videos it shows your class can't blame you, I guess cos that's the way u have been brought up." She said.