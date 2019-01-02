తెలుగు
దుమ్ము రేపుతున్న ‘పేట’ తెలుగు ట్రైలర్... రజనీ స్టైల్ అదుర్స్!

    సూపర్ స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ ఈ సంక్రాంతికి 'పేట' సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నాడు. తమిళ యువ దర్శకుడు కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగులో కూడా అదే పేరుతో జనవరి 10న విడుదల కాబోతోంది.

    ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా తాజాగా తెలుగు ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు. డిఫరెంట్ స్టైల్, మేనరిజమ్స్ ప్రదర్శిస్తూ అభిమానులను ఎంటర్టెన్ చేసే రజనీకాంత్ 'పేట'లో మరోసారి ఫ్యాన్స్ కోరుకున్న విధంగా మాస్ మసాలా వినోదం పంచనున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    Petta Official Telugu Trailer Released

    ఈ చిత్రంలో రజనీకాంత్ హాస్టల్ వార్డెన్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. పేరు కాళీ. విలన్లను రఫ్పాడిస్తున్నట్లు ట్రైలర్లో చూపించారు. 'ఇరవై మందిని పంపించాను. అందర్నీ చితక్కొట్టాడు' అనే డైలాగ్ బట్టి రజనీ పాత్ర ఎలా ఉండబోతోందో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు.

    ఇందులో సిమ్రన్‌, త్రిష కథానాయికలుగా నటించారు. రజనీ యంగ్ ఏజ్‌లో ఉన్నపుడు త్రిష, తర్వాత సిమ్రన్ రజనీ సరసన కనిపిస్తారని తెలుస్తోంది. విజయ్‌ సేతుపతి, నవాజుద్దిన్‌ సిద్ధిఖి, బాబీ సింహా విలన్ పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. అనిరుధ్‌ రవిచందర్‌ సంగీతం అందించిన సంగీతానికి మంచి స్పందన వస్తోంది.

    Petta Official Telugu Trailer Released. Petta is an upcoming action film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production studio Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth with an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M. Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, J. Mahendran and Guru Somasundaram.
