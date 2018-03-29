English summary

Karthik Subbaraj’s next outing Mercury, a silent thriller starring Prabhu Deva in a lead role has made an official entry into the Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles. Karthik is elated about his film being selected for this festival. He says, “I am extremely honoured that our film Mercury has made it to Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles. It is an extremely prestigious film festival which is being organised and is in it's 16th edition now. Our film premieres’ on 12th April. I think its a great platform for moviegoers in LA to experience our cinema.“