 »   » వడివేలుపై పోలీసులకు నిర్మాతల ఫిర్యాదు.. పీకల్లోతు కష్టాల్లో కమెడియన్

Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikecei was a landmark film in actor Vadivelu's film career. Post the success of the historical comedy film, Vadivelu decided to do several films as a solo lead. However, those films failed miserably at the box-office. Last year, it was announced that there will be a sequel to Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikecei titled Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei, produced by director Shankar. The film was put on hold when Vadivelu did not cooperate and stopped turning up for the shoot.