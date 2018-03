English summary

March 5th was a big day for Rajinikanth and his fans as Thalaiva made his first public appearance post is political announcement. Rajinikanth talked about need for a leader to fill the vacuum TN leadership was witnessing. He also talked wanting to revive MGR’s rule. “With the help of technology and the support of youngsters, resourceful people and intellectuals, I too can provide that kind of a rule,” declared the actor. Big Politicians should speak carefully in-front of ppl.. There is a vacuum in TN for leadership.. Hence I am coming..Ex-CM Jayalalithaa is no more.. #Kalaignar is sick.. Hence I am coming to fill the vacuum of leadership in state.