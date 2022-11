Rajinikanth: కూతురు దర్శకత్వంలో రజనీ కాంత్.. 'లాల్ సలామ్' అంటూ ట్వీట్

#LalSalaam 🫡 to everyone out there!



We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar 🌟 rajinikanth in a special appearance!



Directed by ash_rajinikanth 🎬

Starring TheVishnuVishal & vikranth_offl in the leads 🏏

Music by arrahman 🎶 pic.twitter.com/aYlxiXHodZ