వర్థమాన నటుడి మృతిపై రూమర్లు.. రంగంలోకి అధికారులు, వైద్యులు.. ఏం జరిగిందంటే!

@dr_sethu This was the last photo we took. I should have taken more. I have never declared my birthday on media ever but March 26th painfully has become the day you left us. Yours was the first phone call I answered on my birthday and you told me in a funny note “Machan, I am getting only bread for you to cut this year because of corona lockdown”. Did not realise that will be the last call. Imagine the upcoming years of March 26th’s.