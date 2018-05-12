 »   » రిక్వెస్ట్ కాదు.. డిమాండ్.. విజృంభించడానికి సిద్ధం.. సమంత ట్వీట్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Samantha Akkineni is going good in south with fanstic successes like Mersal, Mahanati, Rangasthalam, IrumbuThirai. Her latest movie Irumbu Thirai getting good response in Tamil. In this occassion, Samantha tweeted that Yes... Thankyou Psmithran just for this . Good female roles are no longer a request it is a demand !! The industry is full of talent just waiting to explode onscreen if you only give us the opportunity to do so !!
Story first published: Saturday, May 12, 2018, 17:26 [IST]