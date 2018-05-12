 »   » రిక్వెస్ట్ కాదు.. డిమాండ్.. విజృంభించడానికి సిద్ధం.. సమంత ట్వీట్

అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్యతో పెళ్లి తర్వాత సమంత అక్కినేని విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలతో అలరిస్తున్నారు. రంగస్థలం చిత్రంలో రామలక్ష్మీగా, మహానటి చిత్రంలో మధురవాణిగా సమంత తన నటనతో విజృంభించారు. తాజాగా తమిళంలో విడుదలైన ఇరంబుతిరై చిత్రంలో సమంత పోషించిన రతీదేవి పాత్రకు విశేష స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగులో అభిమన్యుడు పేరుతో రిలీజ్ అవుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో సమంత ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అలా ఎందుకు చేశారంటే..

ఇరంబుతిరై మంచి రెస్పాన్స్

తమిళంలో ఇరంబుతిరై చిత్రానికి మంచి ఆదరణ లభిస్తున్నది. మీడియా మించి రివ్యూలను అందించాయి. ఓ ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రిక 4/5 పాయింట్లు ఇవ్వడం విశేషం. ఆ రివ్యూలో కతిరావన్, సత్యమూర్తి పాత్రలు ప్రత్యేకమైనవి కావు. కానీ సమంత పోషించిన రతీదేవి పాత్ర బాగా ఆకట్టుకొన్నది అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

రతీదేవి పాత్ర సూపర్

కమర్షియల్ చిత్రాల్లో హీరోయిన్లకు పెద్దగా ప్రాధాన్యం లభించడం లేదు. కానీ రతీదేవి పాత్ర ఈ మధ్య హీరోయిన్లకు పెరుగుతున్న ప్రోత్సాహాన్నితెలియజేస్తున్నది. కథ రతీదేవి చుట్టు తిరగకపోయినా ఆమెది ప్రధానమైన పాత్ర అని రివ్యూలో వెల్లడించారు.

సమంత ట్వీట్ ఇదే

ఇరంబు తిరై రివ్యూను పోస్టు చేస్తూ సమంత దర్శకుడు మిత్రన్‌కు అభినందనలు తెలియజేసింది. ఇప్పుడు హీరోయిన్లకు మంచి పాత్రలు ఓ రిక్వెస్ట్ కాదు. ఓ డిమాండ్. ఇండస్ట్రీలో టాలెంట్‌కు కొదువలేదు. అవకాశం లభిస్తే తెరమీద విజృంభించడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారు అని సమంత ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

వరుస హిట్లతో సమంత అక్కినేని

ఇటీవల కాలంలో సమంత అక్కినేని వరుస హిట్లతో దూసుకెళ్తున్నారు. మెర్సల్, రంగస్థలం, మహానటి, ఇరంబుతిరై చిత్రాల్లో విశేష ప్రతిభ కనబరిచారు. ప్రస్తుతం కన్నడలో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన యూటర్న్ తెలుగు రీమేక్‌లో నిర్మించి నటిస్తున్నారు.

English summary
Samantha Akkineni is going good in south with fanstic successes like Mersal, Mahanati, Rangasthalam, IrumbuThirai. Her latest movie Irumbu Thirai getting good response in Tamil. In this occassion, Samantha tweeted that Yes... Thankyou Psmithran just for this . Good female roles are no longer a request it is a demand !! The industry is full of talent just waiting to explode onscreen if you only give us the opportunity to do so !!
Story first published: Saturday, May 12, 2018, 17:26 [IST]
