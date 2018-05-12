 »   » రిక్వెస్ట్ కాదు.. డిమాండ్.. విజృంభించడానికి సిద్ధం.. సమంత ట్వీట్

Yes... Thankyou @Psmithran just for this . Good female roles are no longer a request it is a demand !! The industry is full of talent just waiting to explode onscreen if you only give us the opportunity to do so !! pic.twitter.com/l1HKNeAEDQ

Samantha Akkineni is going good in south with fanstic successes like Mersal, Mahanati, Rangasthalam, IrumbuThirai. Her latest movie Irumbu Thirai getting good response in Tamil.