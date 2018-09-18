తెలుగు
 »   » ఆ హీరో అంటే చైతూకి చాలా ఇష్టం.. ఎందుకో అర్థం కాదు.. సమంత

    ఇటు తెలుగులోనూ, అటు తమిళంలోనూ వరుస సక్సెస్‌తో దూసుకెళ్తున్న సమంత అక్కినేని తాజాగా యు టర్న్ రూపంలో మంచి విజయాన్ని అందుకొన్నది. తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రం భారీ కలెక్షన్ల రాబడుతున్నది. అయితే తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్లు విజయ్, అజిత్ కుమార్‌లపై కొన్ని సందేహాలు వ్యక్తం చేసింది. అవేమింటంటే..

    తాజాగా సమంత ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో మాట్లాడుతూ.. విజయ్‌తో నేను తెరీ, కత్తి, మెర్సల్ చిత్రాలు చేశాను. అయితే గతంలో విజయ్ ఎలా ఉన్నాడో ఇప్పుడు అలానే ఉన్నాడు. వయసు మీద పడుతున్నప్పటికీ విజయ్ ఇంకా యువకుడిగానే కనిపిస్తాడు. అదే నాకు అర్థం కావడం లేదు అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Samantha Akkineni revealed that Naga Chaitanya also likes the Ajith

    ఇక అజిత్ అంటే ఇష్టపడని వారెవరూ ఉండరు. అదే నాకు అర్థం కాదు. అతడిని ప్రతీ ఒక్కరు అభిమానిస్తారు. అతడ్ని అమితంగా అభిమానించడం వెనుక సీక్రెట్ ఏముందో అర్థం కావడం లేదు. చివరికి నాగచైతన్య కూడా అజిత్‌నే ఇష్టపడుతాడు. అతడంటే చైతూకి చాలా ఇష్టం అని సమంత అన్నారు.

    యు టర్న్ తర్వాత సమంత త్యాగరాజన్ కుమారరాజా రూపొందిస్తున్న సూపర్ డీలక్స్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ సేతుపతి, రమ్యకృష్ణ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    Samantha Akkineni doubts that how everyone seem to like Ajith, and wanted to know his secret of being the favourite of everyone. She also revealed that Naga Chaitanya also likes the Ajith. She said aid that she wanted to know how Vijay is getting younger as he ages.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 19:43 [IST]
