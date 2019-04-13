తెలుగు
    ఎట్టకేలకు సంతానంకు మోక్షం.. సర్వర్ సుందరం రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధం

    తమిళంలో ప్రముఖ కమెడియన్‌గా పేరు తెచ్చుకొన్న సంతానం హీరోగా మారి నటించిన చిత్రం సర్వర్ సుందరం. ఈ సినిమా కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల చాలాకాలంగా విడుదలకు నోచుకోలేకపోయింది. అయితే హీరోగా తెరపైన చూసుకొందామనుకొన్న సంతానం ఆ కోరిక త్వరలోనే తీరబోతున్నది.

    సంతానం నటించిన ధిల్లుకు ధుడ్డు సినిమా 2 బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద మంచి విజయాన్ని నమోదు చేసుకోవడంతో ఈ సినిమాపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

    Santhanams long waited Server Sundram ready to release

    1964లోసర్వర్ సుందరం టైటిల్‌తో ప్రఖ్యాత నటుడు, దివంగత నగేష్ సినిమాలో హీరోగా నటించాడు. ఆ సినిమా తమిళంలో అతిపెద్ద విజయం సాధించి తెలుగులోకి డబ్ కూడా అయింది. ఆ పేరుతో 2016లో ఈ సినిమా రూపొందించారు. గత మూడేళ్లుగా రిలీజ్‌కు నోచుకోలేకపోయింది. అయితే తాజాగా దాని రిలీజ్‌కు మోక్షం లభించింది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో వైభవి శాండిల్య హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. కిరణ్ రాథోడ్; కిట్టి, రాధారవి తదితరులు కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు.

    English summary
    Comedian Santhanam last venture Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 was turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Now, he is working on his other upcoming projects. Meanwhile, his long-delayed film Server Sundaram, which was announced right around the time when Santhanam decided to become a hero, is gearing up for release.
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
