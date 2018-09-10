 »   » 10 మంది అమ్మాయిలతో లారెన్స్.. రిసార్టులో.. దేవుడికే తెలియాలి.. శ్రీరెడ్డి..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
raghava lawrence srireddy casting couch kollywood tollywood రాఘవ లారెన్స్ శ్రీరెడ్డి క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ కోలీవుడ్ టాలీవుడ్
English summary
Actor Srireddy fighting against Casting couch in South Film Industry. She alleges Raghava Lawrence due to sexual favours. In this situation, She got a message from unknown person that.. Raghava Lawrence appeared staying in Chennai Resorts with 10 Girls.
Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 18:11 [IST]