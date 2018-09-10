తెలుగు
 10 మంది అమ్మాయిలతో లారెన్స్.. రిసార్టులో.. దేవుడికే తెలియాలి.. శ్రీరెడ్డి..

10 మంది అమ్మాయిలతో లారెన్స్.. రిసార్టులో.. దేవుడికే తెలియాలి.. శ్రీరెడ్డి..

    Sri Reddy Sensational Comments On Raghava Lawrence

    క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్‌పై పోరాటం చేస్తూ సినీ ప్రముఖుల పేర్లను సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా బయటపెడుతున్న శ్రీరెడ్డికి కోలీవుడ్‌లో మంచి మద్దతే లభిస్తున్నట్టు కనిపిస్తున్నది. గతంలో కొరియోగ్రాఫర్, డైరెక్టర్ లారెన్స్ రాఘవపై శ్రీరెడ్డి తీవ్రమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ తర్వాత శ్రీరెడ్డికి లారెన్స్ సమాధానమిస్తూ టాలెంట్ నిరూపించుకొంటే ఆఫర్ ఇస్తానని స్పష్టం చేశాడు. దాంతో ఆ ఎపిసోడ్ అక్కడే ఆగిపోయింది. తాజాగా శ్రీరెడ్డికి ఓ అజాతవక్తి ఓ మెసేజ్ పంపించాడు. అదేమిటంటే..

    లారెన్స్ రాఘవ పప్పులు ఉడకవు

    లారెన్స్ రాఘవ పప్పులు ఉడకవు

    తమిళ సినీ ప్రముఖుల బండారాలను బయటపెడుతూ దడదడలాడిస్తున్నావు. లారెన్స్ రాఘవ గురించి ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికి తెలుసు. అతని పప్పులు నీ ముందు ఉడకవు అంటూ ఓ వ్యక్తి వాట్సప్‌లో సందేశాన్ని పంపాడు.

    10 మంది అమ్మాయిలతో

    10 మంది అమ్మాయిలతో

    చెన్నైలోని ఓ రిసార్టుకు రాఘవ అమ్మాయిలను తీసుకురావడం నేను స్వయంగా చూశాను. అలాంటి వ్యక్తి గురించి అసలు విషయం బయటపెట్టి మంచి పనిచేశావు. లారెన్స్ 10 మంది అమ్మాయిలను వెంట తీసుకెళ్లడం నాకు తెలుసు అని ఆ వ్యక్తి వాట్సప్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    శ్రీరెడ్డికి వాట్సప్ మెనేజ్

    శ్రీరెడ్డికి వాట్సప్ మెనేజ్

    లారెన్స్ మాస్టర్ గురించి తనకు వచ్చిన వాట్సప్ మెసేజ్‌ను శ్రీరెడ్డి తన ఫేస్‌బుక్‌లో షేర్ చేసింది. ఇది నాకు వచ్చిన మెసేజ్ ఇది. వాస్తవమేమిటో దేవుడికే తెలియాలి. ఆ మెసేజ్ చూస్తే అసలు విషయం మీకు బోధపడుతుంది అని శ్రీరెడ్డి ఓ పోస్ట్ పెట్టింది.

    శ్రీరెడ్డికి దుబాయ్‌ ఆహ్వానం

    శ్రీరెడ్డికి దుబాయ్‌ ఆహ్వానం

    శ్రీరెడ్డికి మెసేజ్ పంపిన వ్యక్తి ఆమెను దుబాయ్‌కు ఆహ్వానించాడు. మీరు మా అతిథిగా వస్తే మిమ్మల్ని సగౌరవంగా చూసుకొంటాం అని సదరు వ్యక్తి పేర్కొన్నాడు. దీనిని బట్టి శ్రీరెడ్డికి మెసేజ్ పంపిన వ్యక్తి దుబాయ్‌కి చెందిన వ్యక్తి అని స్పష్టమవుతుంది.

    లారెన్స్ రాఘవేంద్ర

    English summary
    Actor Srireddy fighting against Casting couch in South Film Industry. She alleges Raghava Lawrence due to sexual favours. In this situation, She got a message from unknown person that.. Raghava Lawrence appeared staying in Chennai Resorts with 10 Girls.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
