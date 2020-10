English summary

Actor, Bigg Boss celebrity Vanitha Vijay Kumar fires on Reviews on Bigg Boss Show. She tweeted that Unable to see few halfcooked reviews about bb4...ex contestants are doing can relate and agreed as they know exactly what happens there in #biggbosstamilseason4 ..ppl who have no clue and no guts to go there have no rights to talk..they are giving false info..vijaytelevision