 »   » నయనతారకు డైరెక్టర్ పెళ్లి ప్రపోజల్.... రిలేషన్ బట్టబయలు!

Southern actor Nayanthara has never confirmed dating Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivn. However, their chemistry and never seen bonding is enough to prove that the couple is too much in love with each other. Recently, the two even visited the USA for a holiday. Looks like Vignesh Shivn just made a public marriage proposal to his ladylove with a cute post and also shared the recently released song Kalyaana Vayasu from Kolamaavu Kokila featuring Nayanthara. Here’s what he wrote alongside a picture of them which is setting major couple goals: “Naekku #kalyaanavayasu dhaan vandhuduthu dee #wait pannavaa #kolamaavukokila #nayanthara thank u for the right song my dear brothers anirudhofficial sivakarthikeyan.”