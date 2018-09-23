Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
vijay mersal national film award uk 2018 iara international achievement recognitions awards విజయ్ మెర్సల్ ఇంటర్నెషనల్ అచీవ్మెంట్ రికగ్నైషన్స్ అవార్డ్స్ 2018 నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ అవార్డ్ యూకే 2018
English summary
Vijay has been felicitated by International Achievement Recognitions Awards (IARA) 2018.The London-based company has honoured Vijay with the Best International Actor award for 2018.
Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 16:32 [IST]