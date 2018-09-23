తెలుగు
తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ విజయ్‌కి ఇంటర్నేషనల్ అవార్డు

By
    తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ విజయ్‌కి అంతర్జాతీయ స్థాయిలో గుర్తింపు లబించింది. ఇంటర్నెషనల్ అచీవ్‌మెంట్ రికగ్నైషన్స్ అవార్డ్స్ 2018 ఆయనను ఉత్తమ నటుడి అవార్డుతో సత్కరించింది. ఈ అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమం సెప్టెంబర్ 22న లండన్‌లోని కానరీ వార్ఫ్ హిల్టన్ హోటల్‌లో జరిగింది. అయితే ఈ అవార్డు ఫంక్షన్‌కు విజయ్ దూరంగా ఉన్నారు.

    అవార్డుల ఎంపికలో భాగంగా కమిటీ సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఓటింగ్ పెట్టింది. పలు విభాగాలకు ఓట్లు వేయాలని కమిటీ అభ్యర్థించింది. అందులో భాగంగా విజయ్‌కి ఉత్తమ నటుడి నామినేషన్ లభించింది.

    Vijay gets International Achievement Recognitions Award

    గతేడాది నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ అవార్డ్ యూకే 2018 పురస్కారం లభించింది. ఉత్తమ విదేశీ చిత్రం క్యాటగిరీలో విజయ్ నటించిన మెర్సల్ చిత్రానికి అవార్డు లభించింది. జీఎస్టీ, తదితర అంశాలను ఆధారంగా చేసుకొని మోదీ ప్రభుత్వంపై ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా సినీ విమర్శనాస్త్రాన్ని సంధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ సినిమాకు భారీగా ప్రజాదరణ దక్కిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    విజయ్ (తమిళ యాక్టర్)

    English summary
    Vijay has been felicitated by International Achievement Recognitions Awards (IARA) 2018.The London-based company has honoured Vijay with the Best International Actor award for 2018.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
