మురళీధరన్ బయోపిక్ విషయంలో విజయ్ సేతుపతి షాకింగ్ డిసిషన్.. గుడ్ బై చెబుతూ..

Finally, Vijay Sethupathi Muralitharan dropped out of the '800 'biopic. Controversial comments about this biopic have been going viral for some time now. It is learned that Vijay Sethupathi has recently made an official announcement that he is going to make a film based on the life of a Sri Lankan cricketer who has gained craze as the number one spin bowler in the world. And finally the end card fell before the movie could be counted.