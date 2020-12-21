తెలుగు
      మీ దీవెనలు కావాలి.. అభిజిత్ తల్లి ఎమోషనల్ స్పీచ్.. బిగ్‌బాస్ విన్నర్‌కు చిరంజీవి మందలింపు

      బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు రియాలిటీ షో 4వ సీజన్‌కు మహానాయకుడిగా అభిజిత్ దుడ్డాల ఎంపికయ్యారు. అభిమానులు, తోటి కంటెస్టెంట్ల చప్పట్లు, ప్రశంసల మధ్య అభిజిత్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి చేతుల మీదుగా అందుకొన్నారు. ఆ తర్వాత బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు ట్రోఫిని అందుకొన్న తర్వాత అభిజిత్ తల్లిదండ్రులను మాట్లాడమని హోస్ట్ నాగార్జున కోరాడు. ఆ సందర్భంగా..

      ఒకరు చక్రవర్తి.. మరొకరు బాద్షా అంటూ

      అభిజిత్ తల్లి లక్ష్మి మాట్లాడుతూ.. టాలీవుడ్‌కు చక్రవర్తి ఒకరు.. బాద్షా ఉన్నారంటూ చిరంజీవి , నాగార్జును ఉద్దేశించి నమస్కారం చేశారు. మీ ఇద్దరి మధ్య ఉన్న ఆ యువకులు కూడా మీలా ఉన్నత శిఖరాలను అధిరోహించాలి. వారి ఇళ్లలో కూడా మీలాంటి కర్మిషా రావాలి. అందుకు మీ దీవెనలు కావాలి. ఇద్దరిని కూడా మనస్పూర్తిగా దీవించండి అంటూ కోరారు.

      ఇద్దరికి దీవెనలు అందించండి..

      చిరంజీవి, నాగార్జునతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. మీ పక్కన ఉన్న ఇద్దరు యువకులకు సమానంగా దీవెనలు అందించండి. అంతే మొత్తంలో ప్రేమను పంచండి. మీ ఇద్దరి దీవెనలు వారికి భవిష్యత్తుకు ఎంతో ముఖ్యం. మీ మాదిరిగా వాళ్లు కూడా ఎదగాలి అంటూ అభిజిత్ తల్లి ఎమోషల్ అయ్యారు.

      అది అసంభవం అంటూ అభిజిత్

      అభిజిత్ తల్లిదండ్రులు లక్ష్మీ, మన్మోహన్ కోరిన వెంటనే చిరు, నాగ్ కాళ్లకు అభిజిత్, అఖిల్ పాదాభివందనం చేశారు. తమకు వందనం చేసిన ఇద్దరిని ప్రేమగా హృదయానికి హత్తుకొన్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అందరిలోనూ ఆనందం వ్యక్తమైంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా అభిజిత్ జో్క్యం చేసుకొంటూ.. చిరంజీవి, నాగార్జున సాధించిన ఎత్తుకు ఎదగడం అసంభవం అంటూ కామెంట్ చేశాడు.

      అభిజిత్ అలా నిరాశ పడొద్దు అంటూ చిరు

      అభిజిత్ మాటలకు చిరంజీవి అడ్డుపడుతూ అలా అనుకోవద్దు. నిరాశసక్తతగా మాట్లాడొద్దు. ఖచ్చితంగా జరిగి తీరుతుంది. పాజిటివ్ వైబ్స్ ఎప్పుడూ వృథా పోవు అంటూ అభిజిత్ తల్లి లక్ష్మి అంటే.. ఎస్.. ఎస్ కరెక్ట్ అంటూ చిరంజీవి భరోసా ఇచ్చాడు.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 4 : Netizens trolls bigg Boss for splitting winner Abhijeet prize money to Sohel
      ప్రజల కోసం పనిచేయండి

      ఆ తర్వాత అభిజిత్‌కు, అఖిల్‌కు లక్ష్మి సమాధానం చెబుతూ.. పెద్దవాళ్ల ఆశీస్సులు, దీవెనలు తప్పకుండా ఫలిస్తాయి అంటూ కామెంట్ చేశారు. అంతేకాకుండా బిగ్‌బాస్‌లో పాల్గొన్న ప్రతీ కంటెస్టెంట్ విన్నరే. భవిష్యత్‌లో ఏది చేసినా ప్రజల క్షేమం కోసం పనిచేయండి అంటూ లక్ష్మీ చెప్పగానే.. చిరంజీవి మంచి మాట చెప్పారంటూ ప్రశంసించారు.

      English summary
      Abijeet Duddala emotional winning speech with Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Trophy before Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Chiranjeevi bumper offer to Divi Vadhtya: Megastar leaks Vedalam Telugu remake details.Bigg boss telugu 4 grand finale updates: Megastar Chirunjeevi satires on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abijeet Duddala Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host Nagarjuna annouces 10 lakhs to Syed Sohel Ryan and Mehaboob Dilse. Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals secret of Anil Ravipudi in Mahesh Babu's Shoot. Abijeet Duddala mother gets emotional in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale Abijeet duddala, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Ariana Glory, Dettadi Harika are in Top 5. Host Nag is organised the Grand event in his style
