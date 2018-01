English summary

Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 11 by host Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who was on the grand finale to promote his upcoming film. It came down to Shilpa, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. Shilpa received the maximum number of votes and outdid her three competitors to win the trophy and the prize money of Rs 44 lakh.