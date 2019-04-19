మార్పు వచ్చేలోపు ఇంకా ఎన్ని ఇలాంటి దారుణాలు? సంచలన ట్వీట్ షేర్ చేసిన రష్మి

టాలీవుడ్ యాంకర్, నటి రష్మి గౌతమ్ తన ట్విట్టర్ పేజీ ద్వారా 'జస్టిస్ ఫర్ మధు' అనే పోస్ట్ షేర్ చేయడం హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. సమాజంలోని పరిస్థితుల్లో మార్పు వచ్చేలోపు ఇంకా ఇలాంటివి ఎన్ని చూడాలో అంటూ ఆమె ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
కర్నాటక రాష్ట్రంలోని రాయ్చూర్ ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన మధు అనే అమ్మాయిని రేప్ చేసి హత్య చేశారని, చంపడానికి ముందే ఆమెతో బలవంతంగా సూసైడ్ లెటర్ రాయించి దీన్ని ఆత్మహత్యగా చిత్రీకరించారనేది రష్మి షేర్ చేసిన పోస్ట్ సారాంశం.
మీ డ్రెస్సు మీద ఎవరైనా కామెంట్ చేస్తే వీడియో రూపంలో రియాక్ట్ అవుతూ... ఆ వ్యక్తి ఈ భూమి మీద ఎవరూ చేయనంత పెద్ద తప్పు చేసినట్లు రెచ్చిపోతారు. మధు లాంటి సంఘటనలకు సింగిల్ లైన్ ట్వీట్స్ చేస్తారు... కొందరు రష్మిని విమర్శించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.
"If somebody comments on your dress, you people will react with an vedio that something terribly wrong happened in this planet. If some thing goes wrong terribly disastrous things like this . single line tweet. Celebs responsibility ." A netizen tweet on Anchor Rashmi about Justice for madhu post.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
