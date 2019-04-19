తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    మార్పు వచ్చేలోపు ఇంకా ఎన్ని ఇలాంటి దారుణాలు? సంచలన ట్వీట్ షేర్ చేసిన రష్మి

    By
    |

    టాలీవుడ్ యాంకర్, నటి రష్మి గౌతమ్ తన ట్విట్టర్ పేజీ ద్వారా 'జస్టిస్ ఫర్ మధు' అనే పోస్ట్ షేర్ చేయడం హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. సమాజంలోని పరిస్థితుల్లో మార్పు వచ్చేలోపు ఇంకా ఇలాంటివి ఎన్ని చూడాలో అంటూ ఆమె ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    కర్నాటక రాష్ట్రంలోని రాయ్‌చూర్ ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన మధు అనే అమ్మాయిని రేప్ చేసి హత్య చేశారని, చంపడానికి ముందే ఆమెతో బలవంతంగా సూసైడ్ లెటర్ రాయించి దీన్ని ఆత్మహత్యగా చిత్రీకరించారనేది రష్మి షేర్ చేసిన పోస్ట్ సారాంశం.

    అందుకే ఏ మీడియా కవర్ చేయలేదట

    మధు మరణానికి సంబంధించిన వాస్తవాలను ఏ మీడియా సంస్థ కవర్ చేయలేదు.. ఎందుకంటే ఇది మాండ్యలో జరిగిన సంఘటన కాదు, రాచ్‌చూర్ ప్రాంతంలో చోటు చేసుకున్న విషాదం అని రష్మి షేర్ చేసిన పోస్టులో పేర్కొనబడి ఉంది.

    మీ డ్రెస్సు మీద కామెంట్ చేస్తే అలా, దీనికి ఇలానా?

    మీ డ్రెస్సు మీద ఎవరైనా కామెంట్ చేస్తే వీడియో రూపంలో రియాక్ట్ అవుతూ... ఆ వ్యక్తి ఈ భూమి మీద ఎవరూ చేయనంత పెద్ద తప్పు చేసినట్లు రెచ్చిపోతారు. మధు లాంటి సంఘటనలకు సింగిల్ లైన్ ట్వీట్స్ చేస్తారు... కొందరు రష్మిని విమర్శించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.

    రష్మికి థాంక్స్ చెప్పిన అభిమాని

    రష్మి తన మద్దతు ప్రకటస్తూ ‘జస్టిస్ ఫర్ మధు' అనే ట్వీట్ రీ ట్వీట్ చేయడంపై అభిమానులు హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఆమెకు థాంక్స్ చెబుతూ కామెంట్స్ పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

    మీడియాలో ఈ విషయం వచ్చింది

    మధు అనే అమ్మాయి ఉదంతాన్ని మీడియా కవర్ చేయలేదనే వాదనను కొందరు కొట్టిపారేశారు. కన్నడ టీవీ ఛానల్స్ కవరేజీకి సంబంధించి వీడియోలను ఈ సందర్భంగా వారు షేర్ చేశారు.

    English summary
    "If somebody comments on your dress, you people will react with an vedio that something terribly wrong happened in this planet. If some thing goes wrong terribly disastrous things like this . single line tweet. Celebs responsibility ." A netizen tweet on Anchor Rashmi about Justice for madhu post.
    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue