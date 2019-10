త్వరలో కోలుకుని లైవ్ లోకి వస్తా.. పునర్నవి ఎమోషనల్ పోస్ట్

View this post on Instagram

I’m back to the real world. It’s been a wonderful journey,I had my highs and lows in this BB journey,Nonetheless,I promised myself that I’m going to cherish all the moments. A big thank you to my beautiful fans, I’m nothing without you all, Thank you for accepting me the way I am. I love you all,more power to you. Thvaralo kolukoni live vastha.. @lankasanthoshi @prapta_by_rani